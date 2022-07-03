Copenhagen: Several people were injured after gun shots were fired at a shopping mall in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen on Sunday, police confirmed. Danish police sent officers to a shopping mall in Copenhagen after receiving reports of a shooting, they said in a tweet. “Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field’s mall between the city center and the airport,” the Copenhagen police department wrote on Twitter.Also Read - Copenhagen Shopping Mall Firing: Several People Shot, Suspect Arrested

"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said. There was no further information on the victims.

En person er anholdt i forbindelse med skyderiet i Fields. Vi har fornuværende ikke mulighed for at fortælle mere om vedkommendes identitet. Vi er massivt tilstede i Fields og arbejder på at danne os et overblik. Vi opdaterer her, så snart vi kan #politidk https://t.co/84Df2mspVD — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

A few minutes later, police in another tweet informed that one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Meanwhile, local media has posted a video showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

SON DAKİKA💥 Danimarka'nın Başkenti Kopenhag'da bir AVM'yi basan silahlı saldırganlar çevreyi rastgele taradı, ölü ve yaralıların olduğu bildiriliyor pic.twitter.com/3iZRJ2cluR — Politic Türk (@politicturk) July 3, 2022

The shooting took place just hours before pop star Harry Styles was to play a sold-out concert at the Royal Arena, which is just a short drive from the mall.