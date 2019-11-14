New Delhi: Claiming himself to be an environmentalist, US President Donald Trump blames India, China and Russia for garbage that floats into Los Angeles.

“And it is so unfair. It doesn’t kick in for China until 2030. Russia goes back into the 1990s, where the base year was the dirtiest year ever in the world. India, we are supposed to pay them money because they are a developing nation. I said, ”We’re a developing nation, too”,” Mr Trump said amidst laughter from the audience.

Trump complains that India is described as a “developing nation” and America is not. “Why aren’t we?” (It’s because the United States is the wealthiest country in the world and not considered a “developing” nation) pic.twitter.com/M65ErHRTgZ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 12, 2019

He said the Paris Climate Agreement was a “disaster” for the US.

“We have a relatively small piece of land — the United States. And you compare that to some of the other countries like China, like India, like Russia, like many other countries that absolutely are doing absolutely nothing to clean up their smokestacks and clean up all their plants and all of the garbage that they’re dropping in sea and that floats into Los Angeles, along with other problems that Los Angeles has, by the way.”

The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord.

“When I build buildings, I did the best environmental impact statements,” the president claimed. “I was – you know, I know the game better than anybody,” Trump said.

