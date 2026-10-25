‘We are making efforts, cannot remain helpless spectators’: S Jaishankar calls for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ to end global wars

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing global conflicts, stating that the world cannot remain a helpless spectator to widespread crisis.

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Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the '75th Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav' Global Sammelan, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant statement impacting global diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday asked for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing global conflicts. The EAM warned that the consequences of the global war are being felt far away to those who have nothing to do with these conflicts and they are paying the price through higher fuel, food prices and economic disruption.

“There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost. We cannot remain helpless spectators”, S Jaishankar said at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on UN Day.

“India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end,” added Jaishankar.

What S Jaishankar said on terrorism?

“Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance,” S Jaishankar said.

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India’s commitment to UN Charter on 81st United Nations Day

In a related development, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to the United Nations (UN) and its founding charter, calling for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities on the occasion of the 81st United Nations Day.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar underlined India’s continued support for international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South. He stressed that the United Nations must adapt to changing geopolitical circumstances and evolving international challenges to remain effective and representative of the world it serves.

The minister’s message highlights India’s longstanding position that international institutions must be strengthened through reforms that better represent present-day political and economic realities. New Delhi has consistently advocated reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, arguing that the global governance framework must reflect the interests and aspirations of developing countries and emerging powers.

(With inputs from agencies)