‘We are united for multipolar world’: Chairman of Russia’s State Duma at 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin reiterated BRICS' shared commitment to a multipolar world order and sovereign state development at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/we-are-united-for-multipolar-world-chairman-of-russias-state-duma-at-12th-brics-parliamentary-forum-in-new-delhi-8539423/ Copy

Modi shakes hands with the leaders of visiting delegations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (IANS)

Moscow: Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, emphasized on Monday that BRICS member nations remain united in recognizing each state’s right to a sovereign path of development. Speaking at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, Volodin highlighted the crucial role of national parliaments in fostering people-centered growth and maintaining institution stability. He noted that parliamentary cooperation is vital for safeguarding state institutions and driving sustainable long-term development across member countries.

“We represent countries with different political systems, economic models, and traditions. But we are united in building a multipolar world, respecting different approaches and national legislations, and recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development,” said Volodin in his address at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum which began in New Delhi.

In his address, Volodin, currently on his first working visit abroad to attend the two-day forum in New Delhi, highlighted that, over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world and a just world order.

According to the Chairman of the State Duma, the association has become one of the largest economic centers, representing the interests of the global majority: internal trade within it has reached $1.2 trillion, and member countries account for almost a quarter of global exports. BRICS, he said, is the main contributor to global GDP with approximately 40 per cent and added that, within the parliamentary dimension, every opportunity must be utilised to contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the grouping.

“The relations between our countries within BRICS are an example of effective cooperation, where sovereign states work on mutually beneficial terms, developing their economies and improving the well-being of their citizens,” said Volodin. The Duma chairman also proposed creating an expert council within the BRICS association, comprising experts in the field of artificial intelligence.

Earlier in the day, Volodin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the forum in New Delhi and also conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Volodin began his working visit to India on Sunday and met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)