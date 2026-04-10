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We can restart the war and will use our biggest and most powerful weapons: Trump before Islamabad talks

‘We can restart the war and will use our biggest and most powerful weapons’: Trump before Islamabad talks

Trump made these remarks just as Vice President J.D. Vance departed for Islamabad aboard 'Air Force Two.'

Trump had issued a major statement regarding Iran.

New Delhi: Ahead of peace talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump has once again issued a warning to Tehran. In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump stated that if the peace negotiations in Pakistan fail, US warships are being reloaded with the finest ammunition available to resume attacks on Iran. “We can restart the war,” he said.

J.D. Vance Departs for Islamabad

Trump made these remarks just as Vice President J.D. Vance departed for Islamabad aboard ‘Air Force Two.’ In Islamabad, he will be joined by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to negotiate a final peace agreement following the two-week ceasefire agreed upon on Tuesday. When asked if he believed the talks would be successful, Trump said in a phone interview, “We’ll know in about 24 hours. We’ll know very soon.”

Preparations Underway to Resume War

Earlier, even before speaking with the New York Times, Trump had issued a major statement regarding Iran. He had said, “In 24 hours, we will know how likely it is that the talks with Iran will succeed. The Iranians tell us they will dismantle their nuclear weapons, and then they tell the media that they will enrich uranium. We are dealing with the Iranians—we don’t know if they are honest or not. If we cannot reach an agreement with Iran, we will use our biggest and most powerful weapons. If the talks with Iran fail, we will resupply our warships with ammunition and resume the war.”

IRGC Also Issues a Warning

It is worth noting that prior to Trump’s statement, Iran had also issued a statement of its own. Iran’s IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) stated that Iran has once again delivered a major warning to the US. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that it wishes to make it clear to the United States and other adversaries that its fingers remain on the trigger. The IRGC added that, following the profound, morale-boosting, and inspiring message issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, it hereby declares that—in light of the repeated violations of agreements by American and Zionist adversaries—the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran stand in a state of full readiness.

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