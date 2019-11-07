New Delhi: Turkey has claimed to have captured a wife of the former IS chief, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who blew himself up following a US operation.

Without divulging any further details, Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name, reported AP.

Al-Baghdadi reportedly had four wives — the maximum number he can have at one time under Islamic law. However, not much is known about them.

“We caught his wife, but we didn’t make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time,” Erdogan said, while criticizing the United States for leading a “communications campaign” about Baghdadi’s slaying.

According to reports, one of al-Baghdadi’s ex-wives, Saja al-Dulaimi, was arrested in Lebanon in 2014 and was freed a year later in a prisoner swap with al-Qaida. She had left al-Baghdadi in 2009 while pregnant with his daughter. At one point, al-Baghdadi was also believed to have married to a German teenager in 2015 but she was reported to have fled a year later. His first wife was Asma Fawzi Al Qubaisi, who was his cousin and the mother of his five eldest children: Hufaiza, Omayma, Yaman, Hasan and Fatima. The second was Israa Rajab Mahal Al Qaisi.

Various reports suggest that the US operation received some vital tip-offs from Baghdadi’s wife. Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said two of Bagdadi’s wives were killed during the raid.

