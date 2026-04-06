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We could wipe out Iran in a single night, that night could be tomorrow; We sent weapons to protestors in Tehran: Donald Trump

‘We could wipe out Iran in a single night, that night could be tomorrow; We sent weapons to protestors in Tehran’: Donald Trump

Trump revealed that his administration had sent weapons to assist people during the anti-government protests in Iran.

(Image: X/@realDonaldTrump)

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump is holding a press conference regarding the conflict with Iran. He stated that, should it choose to do so, the United States could wipe out the entirety of Iran in a single night. If the need arises, such action could take place as early as tomorrow night.

He asserted that the conflict is currently unfolding on America’s terms and that the U.S. military possesses the power to inflict massive damage within a very short timeframe.

Trump heaped praise on the military operation that successfully rescued American pilots stranded in Iran. He described the mission as historic and hailed it as a major triumph for the U.S. military.

Trump revealed that he had personally issued the order to the military to bring the troops back safely at any cost. Describing the American soldiers as brave, he declared that the nation never leaves its servicemen behind.

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US Conducts Rescue Mission Involving 155 Military Aircraft

Trump disclosed that approximately 155 US military aircraft were deployed for the second rescue operation. According to Trump, this mission involved four bombers, 64 fighter jets, 48 ​​aerial refuelling tankers, and 13 dedicated rescue aircraft.

He stated that the United States has, to date, struck more than 13,000 targets within Iran. He further noted that over the past 37 days, the US military has flown more than 10,000 combat sorties over Iran.

Trump remarked that an air operation of such magnitude had never been witnessed before, serving as a testament to America’s military might.

Deadline to Open Strait of Hormuz Expires

Earlier on Monday, 06 April 2026, he told reporters that the Tuesday deadline set for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is final and will not be extended further. Iran must make a decision within the stipulated timeframe.

Trump told the media that if Iran fails to reach an agreement, it will have to pay a very heavy price. However, if Iran accepts America’s terms, the conflict could end quickly.

Weapons Sent to Aid Protesters in Iran: Trump’s Claim

Trump revealed that his administration had sent weapons to assist people during the anti-government protests in Iran. He stated that these weapons were intended to reach the people so that they could defend themselves.

However, he also noted that these weapons ended up in the hands of only a few individuals and were not utilized effectively.

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