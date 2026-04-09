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We dont trust Pakistan: Israel exposes Pakistan day after it claims ceasefire credit in Iran-US war

‘We don’t trust Pakistan’: Israel exposes Pakistan day after it claims ceasefire credit in Iran-US war

Israel’s Ambassador to India dismisses Pakistan’s role in Iran-US ceasefire talks, stating it is not a credible player.

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Iran-US ceasefire: In a significant statement day after the US and Israel announced ceasefire with Iran, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Wednesday has made a big statement on Pakistan’s claim of mediation. For those unversed, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaj Sharif claimed that Pakistan played a huge role of mediation in the ceasefire deal signed between Iran and the US. In the recent big statement, Reuven Azar has said that Israel does not view Pakistan as a “credible player” in the ongoing Iran-US diplomatic process, even as Islamabad has been involved in facilitation efforts. Here are all the details you need to know about what Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has said about Pakistan.

What has Israel said on Pakistan’s role in Iran-US ceasefire?

“We don’t see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons,” Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said in an interview.

VIDEO | Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) says, “We don’t trust Pakistan as it sponsors terrorism; relying on our American friends to address situation.” (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xHCMnAx0OY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026

“We have seen in the past how the United States has managed to take problematic states like Qatar and Turkey and use them… For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see,” Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said.

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“They’re treated separately. We already have a framework agreed by the international community on Gaza. Hamas has to disarm… It has nothing to do with the operation in Iran,” he added.

Lebanon not part of US-Iran truce deal, says Israeli envoy to India

Asserting that Tehran is beaten and weaker than ever with its missile production machinery destroyed completely, Reuven Azar, the Ambassador of Israel to India, on Thursday reiterated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that Lebanon is not part of the ongoing two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, a report by IANS news agency said.

Hours after the temporary truce was announced, Israel claimed of giving Hezbollah one of the biggest blows by attacking “100 targets in 10 minutes” with Netanyahu insisting that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

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