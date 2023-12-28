‘We Have A Very Large Amount Of Work To Do’, Says President Vladimir Putin, Invites PM Narendra Modi To Visit Russia

President Putin asked EAM Jaishankar to pass on to PM Modi “his best wishes” and an invitation to come to Russia.

It is worth noting that 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. (Images: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi: Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine and indirect involvement with the crisis in the Middle East, viz Israel-Hamas war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year, saying it will allow them to discuss all current issues and talk about the outlook for the development of bilateral relations. This development took place when India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow at the Kremlin with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor in attendance.

Trending Now

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and held discussions on a wide range of global issues Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, and the Gaza issue.

You may like to read

“We will be glad to see our friend, Mr Prime Minister Modi in Russia. We will be able to discuss all current issues, talk about the outlook for the development of Russian-Indian relations. We have a very large amount of work to do,” said President Putin as reported by the state-run Tass news agency.

President Putin asked EAM Jaishankar to pass on to PM Modi “his best wishes” and an invitation to come to Russia with a subtle hint that the Prime Minister will be occupied with the upcoming parliamentary elections tentatively scheduled to be held in March-April next year as President Putin said that he “realised India will be busy with internal affairs next year as the country is poised to hold elections to select a new government”.

EAM Jaishankar is in Russia on a five-day official visit. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that the EAM had already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“India is an important partner of Russia, so the ministers will talk about the contacts held and the course of their discussion,” reported the Kremlin spokesman.

While addressing the joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar appreciated the India-Russia trade, which is at an all-time high. He said that the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union will resume in January next year.

“It’s always good to be in Moscow. So, I agree with you that our relationship has been very strong, very steady, and I think we have lived up to the responsibilities of a special and privileged strategic partnership,” Jaishankar told Lavrov.

The External Affairs Minister said that the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow remains very steady and strong and is based on strategic convergence on geopolitical interests.

Jaishankar On Tuesday held a “comprehensive and productive” meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed the signing of some “very important” agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

It is worth noting that 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021.

Putin also said that the trade turnover between Russia and India is growing, particularly on account of crude oil and high technology areas, Tass reported.

“Our trade turnover is growing, for the second year in a row at the same time and at a steady pace. The growth rate this year is even higher than in the last year,” he said.

As soon as the meeting started, the Russian president told Jaishankar that they will discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

“We know Prime Minister Modi’s position and we have repeatedly spoken about this — the position concerning his attitude to complex processes, including hotspots, to the situation in Ukraine,” Putin said.

“I have repeatedly informed him about the situation around this conflict. I know about his desire to do everything to resolve this problem peacefully, but we will now talk more about it. We will provide you with additional information about this situation.”

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

India’s import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

The two leaders also discussed progress in economic cooperation, connectivity efforts, military-technical cooperation and people-to-people exchange. Jaishankar noted that ties between India and Russia reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, “A wide ranging and useful meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. As strategic partners, discussed the international situation and contemporary issues. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation , Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and the UN. Noted the progress in our economic cooperation, energy trade, connectivity efforts, military-technical cooperation and people to people exchanges. Signed Protocol on Consultations for the period 2024-28. India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit.”

A wide ranging and useful meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. As strategic partners, discussed the international situation and contemporary issues. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation , Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and… pic.twitter.com/Uk9VTbZm5y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 27, 2023

Speaking on bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar appreciated the fact that the India-Russia trade is at an all-time high and crossed 50 billion USD last year. “What is important is that this trade is more balanced, sustainable, and provides for more market access,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sergey Lavrov expressed Russia’s willingness to support India’s initiative to produce military products as part of ‘Made In India’ program. Lavrov said he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the meeting took a number of steps that will expand cooperation between India and Russia, including the launch of the North-South International Transport Corridor as well as establishment of the Chennai Vladivostok route.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.