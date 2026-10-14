‘We have already conveyed to the US’: India reiterates stance on global market stability amid the US-Russia diesel deal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to global energy stability and raised concerns over the US Sanctions Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/we-have-already-conveyed-to-the-us-india-reiterates-stance-on-global-market-stability-amid-the-us-russia-diesel-deal-8536154/ Copy

MEA- File image

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, reiterated India’s steadfast position on global energy market stability following reports of a commercial diesel deal between the United States and Russia. Responding to queries regarding potential Washington double standards, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refrained from commenting on third-party commercial arrangements, while confirming that New Delhi has directly conveyed its serious concerns to American counterparts over the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.”

New Delhi’s focus on global market stability

In a diplomatic response addressing changing dynamics in international fuel supply chains, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed New Delhi’s focus on global market stability following commercial diesel procurement announcements between the United States and Russia.

Speaking at an official press briefing on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal maintained that India advocates for open and stable energy markets to safeguard its economic priorities and ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens.

What MEA said on US-Russia diesel deal?

“As far as the diesel deal is concerned, we do not wish to comment on commercial arrangements that have been made between two countries, except to say that we have always advocated for stability in global energy markets,” Jaiswal stated.

At the same time, Jaiswal noted that India has directly raised its objections regarding American legal measures targeting Russian trade ties, specifically the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA).

“We have already conveyed to the US side our concerns regarding the SRIA legislation,” he said.

The discussion on SRIA comes as India continues to assess the implications of US legislation targeting Russia’s energy trade and countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, or SRIA, provides a statutory framework for expanded sanctions, import duties and trade restrictions concerning Russia, while also extending economic measures relating to Iran.

The legislation focuses on areas including Russia’s petroleum and military sectors, government officials, financial institutions and vessels associated with efforts to circumvent restrictions on Russian crude exports.

For India, the legislation has particular relevance because it creates a potential mechanism under which Washington could impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian energy, subject to the statutory conditions and any subsequent invocation by the US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)