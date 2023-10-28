‘We Have Lost Touch With Our Staff’, Says WHO Chief After Israel Expands Ground Operation

Fire is being exchanged between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants on the Gaza Strip border as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announces an expanded ground assault into the enclave.

Smoke and explosions caused by Israeli bombardment are seen on the horizon in northern Gaza, Saturday Oct 28 (AP)

New Delhi: World health organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that WHO has lost touch with its staff, health facilities, health workers, and the rest of its humanitarian partners on the ground in Gaza. He called for immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access. Taking to X, Ghebreyesus stated, “We have lost touch with our staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground,

We have lost touch with our staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground. This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients. We urge immediate protection… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 27, 2023

Unicef executive director Catherine Russell also said that Unicef lost touch with its colleagues in Gaza. Taking to X, Russell stated, “We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza. I’m extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in #Gaza. All humanitarians and the children and families they serve MUST be protected.”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Friday in a statement that “we are confronting an Israeli ground incursion into Beit Hanoun and east of Bureij, and violent clashes are taking place on the ground”.

Bureij lies in the central part of the Gaza Strip, whereas Beit Hanoun is in the northwest of the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed to Xinhua news agency that “following the activities which were carried out over the last few days, (IDF) ground forces are extending their ground activities this evening”.

In Gaza, eyewitnesses told Xinhua that heavy Israeli bombardment has been ongoing, while local media reported Palestinian militants fired barrage of rockets targeting Israeli tanks deployed along the border.

