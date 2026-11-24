‘We love you, Jensen’: Nvidia employees give CEO grand welcome after dramatic return, shower praise, chant his name at HQ

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received an emotional welcome from employees at the company's Santa Clara headquarters after being reinstated. Employees cheered, hugged him and chanted his name as Huang thanked them for giving him a second chance.

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Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia CEO after an 11-day break, receiving a warm welcome from cheering employees. (Image/X/Nvidia)

Nvidia employees gave CEO Jensen Huang a warm and emotional welcome as he returned to the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 23, following his reinstatement as the company’s chief executive. Several videos circulating on social media showed employees cheering loudly, clapping and chanting Huang’s name as he walked into the office. Some staff members were also seen approaching him to express their support, with one employee giving him an emotional hug.

Huang appeared visibly grateful for the welcome and thanked employees for giving him another opportunity to lead the company. “Thank you all for the second chance. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around,” he told the cheering crowd, placing his hand on his heart.

One employee was heard shouting, “We love you, Jensen!” while others repeatedly chanted, “Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!” as they recorded the moment on their mobile phones.

The welcome came just 11 days after Huang stepped down from his position amid controversy surrounding his personal relationships and allegations of a possible Chinese intelligence operation involving a business executive linked to Nvidia.

BREAKING: Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA headquarters as CEO, welcomed with cheers, shout-outs and an outpouring of support from employees. “Thank you all for the second chance. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around.” https://t.co/ye9duf25NF — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 23, 2026

Why did Jensen Huang step down from Nvidia?

Huang’s return follows a major controversy that led to his resignation on November 12. The 63-year-old executive stepped down after admitting to an extramarital affair. Reports also linked him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who previously worked with Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed International.

US intelligence agencies have raised concerns about Alice Huang’s alleged links to China’s Ministry of State Security. However, US authorities have not reached a final conclusion on whether she was involved in spying for China.

The controversy also raised questions about Nvidia’s business dealings with Megaspeed, which has been investigated over concerns that advanced Nvidia AI chips may have been illegally supplied to China.

Following Huang’s departure, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress took over as interim CEO.

Donald Trump intervenes to bring Jensen Huang back

US President Donald Trump played an important role in Huang’s return to the company. Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia’s board members and pushed them to reconsider their decision. He also described Huang as a “national treasure” and said the US government had found no national security risk in bringing him back.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said the board wanted assurances about whether Huang’s return could create problems for US national security.

He said his administration had reviewed the concerns and concluded that Huang was in a good position to return.

The Nvidia board eventually voted unanimously on November 23 to reinstate Huang as its president, CEO and board director.

In its official statement, the company said it had received inputs from senior US government officials and was confident that Huang’s return would not create a national security risk.

The board also thanked Colette Kress for managing the company during Huang’s absence. She has returned to her position as CFO.

Nvidia shares jump after Jensen Huang’s return

Nvidia shares surged more than 30 per cent on Monday, November 23, following the announcement. The company’s stock closed at USD 165.05, gaining more than 31 per cent during the session, according to the Associated Press.

The development also helped lift other technology stocks, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recording strong gains.

Nvidia has become one of the world’s most important technology companies because of its powerful chips, which are widely used to develop and run artificial intelligence systems.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and played a major role in transforming it from a graphics chip manufacturer into a leading supplier of AI processors. His return is expected to bring leadership stability to the company, although questions surrounding its China business and national security concerns remain.

(With inputs from agencies)