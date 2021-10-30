New Delhi: In a major disappointment to people worldwide, the US intelligence agencies have said that they may never be able to identify the origins of Covid-19, according to a BBC report. However, they have concluded that it was not created as a biological weapon, the report said.Also Read - Healthy Liver For $160,000! China Makes Billions From Uyghur Muslims’ Black Market Organ Trade, Report Makes Startling Revelations

The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), in an updated assessment of where the virus began, said an animal-to-human transmission and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses for how it spread, the report said. But there was not enough information to reach a definitive conclusion, it added. China, where the pandemic originated in late 2019, has criticised the report. Also Read - Travelling to US? Vaccine Based Entry Rules For Air Travel EXPLAINED | WATCH

The findings were published in a declassified report, which is an update of a 90-day review that President Joe Biden’s administration released in August, the report added. It said the intelligence community remains divided on the most likely origin of the virus. Four agencies assessed with “low confidence” it had originated with an infected animal or a related virus. Also Read - China Pledges to Help Taliban ‘Rebuild the Country’ in Doha Meeting

But one agency said it had “moderate confidence” that the first human infection most likely was the result of a laboratory accident, probably involving experimentation or animal handling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the report said. It also said Chinese officials were unaware of the existence of the virus before the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in the city of Wuhan, in late 2019. China was continuing to hinder the global investigation and to resist sharing information, it said.

Chinese authorities linked early Covid-19 cases to a seafood market in Wuhan, leading scientists to theorise that the virus first passed to humans from animals, the BBC reported. But earlier this year, US media reports suggested growing evidence that the virus could instead have emerged from the Wuhan laboratory, perhaps through an accidental leak.

(Based on IANS inputs)