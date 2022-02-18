New Delhi: At a time when several countries are lifting restrictions that were in place in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a fresh warning and urged nations to go slow on relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs. Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme said, “We do recognise this desire to open up, this desire to go back to normal. But if that desire to go back to completely normal, in that sense, is going to sustain this pandemic going forward than much longer it needs to be, then we really need to think about that.”Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara Till Feb 25 | Check Details Here

Furthermore, he said that the political pressure now to open up and remove all restrictions of all kinds is so high that we may overshoot the runway and we may end up in a situation where – and again, I’m acknowledging uncertainty. I’m not sure that will happen and I’m not predicting that will happen but I’m a bit nervous right now that we’re sort of just lifting everything,” Ryan said in the video tweeted by the WHO. Also Read - Covid Airborne Particles Can Travel About 200 Feet, Reveals Study

Some countries are lifting all public health and social measures despite high numbers of #COVID19 cases/deaths. @DrMikeRyan and Dr @mvankerkhove explain why slow approach is better ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hS3aJLNJcJ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 17, 2022

Also Read - Centre Stops Work From Home For Govt Employees, Begins Biometric System For Office Attendance

Besides, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also raised a fresh concern over the Omicron sub-strain. “The virus is evolving and Omicron has several sub-lineages that we are tracking. We have BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3. It’s really quite incredible how Omicron, the latest variant of concern has overtaken Delta around the world,” Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the WHO, said at a briefing. She asserted that most of the sequences are this sub-lineage BA.1. “We are also seeing an increasing in proportion of sequences of BA.2,” she added.

In the last week alone, almost 75,000 deaths from #COVID19 were reported to WHO. Dr @mvankerkhove elaborates on Omicron and its sub-lineages transmission and severity ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w53Z25npx2 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 17, 2022

The WHO’s warning comes as several countries including the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom announced plans to lift the majority of COVID restrictions, despite the continuing spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In India, the government had asked states and UTs to review/amend/do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory.

In a letter sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state and UT,” he said.