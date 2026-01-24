By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘We settle. With all-out war’: Donald Trump issues big warning to Iran with deployment of warships, F-15E fighter jets, Tehran too ready
US-Iran Conflict: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that a ‘big force’ is moving toward the Middle East country. However, h
US-Iran Conflict: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that a ‘big force’ is moving toward the Middle East country. However, he hoped that military actions could be avoided. While addressing the media, Trump stated that the US had deployed a massive fleet to the region. “We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens. We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” Trump stated.
