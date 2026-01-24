Home

We settle. With all-out war: Donald Trump issues big warning to Iran with deployment of warships, F-15E fighter jets, Tehran too ready

US-Iran Conflict: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that a ‘big force’ is moving toward the Middle East country. However, he hoped that military actions could be avoided. While addressing the media, Trump stated that the US had deployed a massive fleet to the region. “We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens. We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” Trump stated.

