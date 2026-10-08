‘We stand with Pakistan against India’: Houthi leader urges Pakistan to stay away from Saudi-Houthi war

A senior Houthi official urged Pakistan to refrain from joining Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war, while claiming alignment with Islamabad regarding regional dynamics.

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Houthi leader urges Pakistan to stay away from Saudi-Houthi war (Representational AI image)

New Delhi: In a globally significant development impacting the ongoing conflict between the Houthi rebels of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulwahid Abu Ras, the acting foreign minister of Yemen’s Houthi government has made big statement. Describing Pakistan as a “friendly Islamic country”, the acting foreign minister said that the Ansar Allah government (Houthis) supports its “legitimate demands” against India. Most importantly, Ras has urged Pakistan and Turkey not to get involved in its conflict against Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan has its own economic concerns and conflicts with India. In this context, we stand firmly with Pakistan against India’s arrogance. We stand with our Muslim brothers, wherever they may be. Pakistan also has some issues with Afghanistan. We hope that these issues will be resolved amicably, given the deep social ties between the people of both countries,” Abdulwahid Abu Ras said.

I spoke to the acting Yemeni Foreign Minister Mr Abdulwahid Abu Ras (AnsarAllah) regarding Pakistan joining Saudi Arabia and his reply was that AnsarAllah stand with Pakistan against India and hopes for good relations between the AnsarAllah government and Pakistan. In these tough times I thought they would try to have good relations with India and collaborate with them against Pakistan but the AnsarAllah really have a principled stance. — John Hussain (@johnhussainpres) October 7, 2026

“We support the legitimate demands of any Islamic country. In the case of conflict with India, Pakistan’s demands are completely legitimate. Secondly, it is a friendly Islamic country. Regarding its issue with Afghanistan, we hope that it will be resolved amicably,” Das added.

Yemen’s Houthis claim ballistic missile attack on Riyadh airport

Yemen’s Houthi group it launched a fresh ballistic missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and carried out missile strikes against government forces near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement posted on social media platform X that a ballistic missile “accurately hit its target” at King Khalid International Airport, disrupting air traffic. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities of the latest attack claim.

Sarea also issued what he called a “final warning” to international airlines against continuing to operate flights through Saudi airspace, claiming that it had become an area of Houthi military operations.

The latest Houthi claim followed attacks on two Saudi airports on Tuesday and Wednesday that left three people dead and 36 others injured, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.