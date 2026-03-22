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We will attack India if...: Says Abdul Basit, former high commissioner of Pakistan to India

‘We will attack India if…’: Says Abdul Basit, former high commissioner of Pakistan to India

Tulsi Gabbard, United States Director of National Intelligence, has officially designated Pakistan as a threat to the United States.

(File)

New Delhi: Pakistan has a knack for shooting itself in the foot frequently. Sometimes it is due to its foolish acts, or sometimes due to making ridiculous comments or statements. This is what it has done now.

Abdul Basit, a former High Commissioner of Pakistan, has done what the Pakistani leaders and diplomats do best. He has put his foot in his mouth.

What did Abdul Basit say?

Speaking on the potential conflict between Iran, America, and Israel, Abdul Basit stated in an interview, “If, someday, America were to cast a hostile eye upon our nuclear programme and attempt to destroy our nuclear capabilities, well, that is impossible, but if it were to happen, and America were to attack Pakistan, then we need not do anything else. America is not within our strike range; however, without a second thought, we must launch an attack on India.”

We must strike Mumbai and Delhi: Basit

Abdul Basit continued: “We must strike Mumbai and Delhi. Whatever consequences follow, we shall deal with them later. Neither America nor Israel falls within our strike range; yet, should such a scenario ever arise, this is precisely what we must do without any hesitation or second thoughts. The world ought not to view Pakistan with hostility. India, too, should refrain from viewing Pakistan through a hostile lens.”

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What prompted Abdul Basit to make such statement?

Now, the pertinent question is: Why is Abdul Basit suddenly haunted by the fear of an American attack? While it is true that he frames his discussion of a potential US strike using various “ifs” and “buts,” his statement comes at a time when Tulsi Gabbard, United States Director of National Intelligence, has officially designated Pakistan as a threat to the United States.

Just recently, Gabbard remarked that international concerns regarding the security of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal have intensified. In a report submitted to the Senate, she noted that Pakistan is rapidly developing new and advanced missile delivery systems. The inclusion of Pakistan’s name in the report signals that the United States takes its missile and nuclear capabilities very seriously.

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