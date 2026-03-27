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We will bomb hotels in Bahrain, Dubai, and wherever…: Irans severe warning to US

‘We will bomb hotels in Bahrain, Dubai, and wherever…’: Iran’s severe warning to US

Iran has now issued an ultimatum directed at hotel owners in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

(File)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran, both sides have been continuously targeting each other’s positions. While the US and Israel have been consistently targeting Iran, Iran, in turn, has been launching attacks against Israel as well as US military bases located in various Middle Eastern nations. However, Iran has now issued an ultimatum directed at hotel owners in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Iran has warned that if US military personnel are accommodated in their hotels, such establishments could be deemed legitimate military targets. This information was reported by Iran’s semi-official news agency, Fars.

US soldiers take refuge in local hotels

According to a report by the semi-official news agency ‘Fars,’ following Iranian attacks—including joint operations conducted with allied militant groups—US armed forces have sought refuge in local hotels. These attacks specifically targeted US military infrastructure across the entire Middle East.

US Military Presence in the Middle East

Meanwhile, according to a report by the news agency ‘Xinhua,’ this warning applies to all facilities that provide shelter to foreign military personnel; furthermore, if such activities persist, the warning will come into effect immediately.

The report claims that US military personnel have established a presence in several civilian areas across the Middle East. These locations reportedly include a logistics base near Beirut’s old airport, Damascus’s Republican Palace, and the Four Seasons and Sheraton hotels. Additionally, US Marines were deployed to Djibouti International Airport this week, having been transported there via Istanbul and Sofia.

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Abbas Araqchi’s warning to hotels

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, had also warned hotels in Gulf nations against accommodating American troops. He alleged that American soldiers were fleeing their military bases to utilize civilian sites, thereby using local citizens as human shields.

It is noteworthy that on February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on several Iranian cities, including Tehran. These attacks resulted in the deaths of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior military officials, and numerous civilians. In retaliation, Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes against Israeli and American bases. Additionally, it has tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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