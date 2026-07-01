‘We will definitely…’: Iran’s Parliament Speaker warns US over Persian Gulf ceasefire violations

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would react to any breaches of the ceasefire in the Persian Gulf while confirming that talks with the United States under the 14-point MoU are still underway.

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‘We will definitely…’: Iran's Parliament Speaker warns US over Persian Gulf ceasefire violations | Image: ANI

Tehran: Amid the ongoing peace efforts, Iran’s Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday (local time) issued a stringent warning to the United States, saying that Tehran will respond to “violations of the understanding” that took place in the Persian Gulf. He also affirmed that the peace talks with Washington under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are continuing.