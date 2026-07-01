‘We will definitely…’: Iran’s Parliament Speaker warns US over Persian Gulf ceasefire violations

Tehran: Amid the ongoing peace efforts, Iran’s Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday (local time) issued a stringent warning to the United States, saying that Tehran will respond to “violations of the understanding” that took place in the Persian Gulf. He also affirmed that the peace talks with Washington under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are continuing.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.