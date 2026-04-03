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We will enter India and strike there: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asifs audacious remark

‘We will enter India and strike there’: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s audacious remark

Relations between Pakistan and India have remained highly strained since the events of the previous year.

Khawaja Asif is well-known for his provocative rhetoric.

New Delhi: Once again, Pakistan has engaged in aggressive and provocative rhetoric directed at India. Boasting boldly, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that his military achieved victory in the conflict against India last year and remains prepared to fight in the future. Issuing a threat to India, Khawaja Asif stated that while the engagement in May of last year was limited to an aerial battle, this time the Pakistani military would cross into Indian territory.

Speaking during a television programme, Khawaja Asif remarked, “India attacked us last year; if they attempt to do so again, they will face an embarrassment far greater than the one they suffered last year. This time, the confrontation will not be confined to a range of 200 to 250 kilometers. We will cross into their territory—we will enter deep inside and strike them there.”

India-Pakistan Tensions

Khawaja Asif, the defense minister in Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government, is well-known for his provocative rhetoric. Since the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan in May of last year, he has consistently continued to make various statements. Due to his penchant for bombastic remarks, Asif’s comments frequently capture global attention.

Khawaja Asif’s recent comments follow statements made by India’s Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh. Rajnath Singh recently referred to ‘Operation Sindoor’ while speaking in Kerala. During that occasion, Rajnath Singh asserted that any act of misadventure undertaken by Pakistan would invite an unprecedented and decisive response.

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What Did Rajnath Singh Say?

In his statement, Rajnath Singh declared, “Given the current geopolitical situation in West Asia, our neighbour may attempt to engage in some form of misadventure. Should that occur, India’s response will be both unprecedented and decisive. We wish to convey to them that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has not yet concluded.”

Relations between Pakistan and India have remained highly strained since the events of the previous year. It began in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Adopting a firm stance following the Pahalgam attack, India carried out airstrikes against Pakistan in May under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which India launched on the night of May 6–7. Under this operation, attacks were conducted at various locations across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab.

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