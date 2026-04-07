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We will not hesitate: Iran issues deadly Red Lines warning hours ahead of Donald Trumps deadline

‘We will not hesitate’: Iran issues deadly ‘Red Lines’ warning hours ahead of Donald Trump’s deadline

Hours before Donald Trump’s final deadline, Iran warned it would not hesitate to retaliate if its “red lines” are crossed.

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Iran-US war: In a significant development amid the war in West Asia, Iran’s elite Guards have threatened to take the war beyond the Middle East. In a fresh warning to the US as it ramps up attacks on Tehran’s energy assets and critical infrastructure ahead of a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC has warned that Iran to target infrastructure that would “deprive the US and its allies of oil and gas in the region for years.”

What Iran’s IRGC said on Donald Trump’s warning?

“If the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will be beyond the region. We have not been and will not be starting an attack on non-civilian targets; however, we will not hesitate to retaliate against the despicable aggressions on civilian facilities,” said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its latest communication.

“America’s regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighbourliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed,” the Iran Guards said.

What is Iran saying on dealing with US?

Iran has until 8 PM Eastern Time (5.30 am IST Wednesday) to “make a deal” with the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told IANS on Tuesday, underscoring a hard deadline set by President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions.

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“The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States. Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do,” Leavitt told IANS.

Her remarks come as Trump publicly signalled both the risk of catastrophic escalation and the possibility of political change inside Iran.

“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump said in a social media post, adding: “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

He also pointed to what he described as a decisive shift underway.

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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