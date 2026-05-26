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We will not recognize Israel as a nation: Pakistan refuses to acknowledge Trumps appeal to befriend Jewish state

‘We will not recognize Israel as a nation’: Pakistan refuses to acknowledge Trump’s appeal to befriend Jewish state

US President Donald Trump has called upon Muslim nations to improve their relations with Israel.

Pakistan has refused to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

New Delhi: Pakistan has refused to establish diplomatic ties with Israel or grant it recognition as a sovereign state. Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, stated that Pakistan cannot compromise on its fundamental ideological principles. Asif remarked, “How can we sit down with people whose word cannot be trusted, not even for a single day? Pakistan is perhaps the only country in the world whose passport bears the inscription that it is ‘not valid for Israel.’ This makes Pakistan’s stance entirely clear, and there will be no change to it.”

Abraham Accords

Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump had appealed to Muslim nations to improve their relations with Israel and join the Abraham Accords. Pakistan, too, was informed that if it wished to participate in the U.S.-led peace process involving Iran, it would be required to recognize Israel.

Joining Abraham Accords; Difficult Prospect for Pakistan

For Pakistan, the issue of joining the Abraham Accords is a sensitive matter and presents a significant political challenge. For a long time, Pakistan has positioned itself as a staunch supporter of Palestine. Among the general public in Pakistan, the Palestinian cause is deeply ingrained—connecting with people at both emotional and religious levels.

Between US and Domestic Politics For Pakistan

Experts believe that while Pakistan would not wish to jeopardize its relationship with the United States, it cannot afford to disregard the dynamics of its own domestic politics.

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Over the past 78 years, Pakistan has never recognized Israel. Its official stance has consistently been that it will not grant recognition to Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established based on the pre-1967 borders. For this very reason, the issue of normalizing relations with Israel has always been inextricably linked to domestic politics within Pakistan. For any government, adopting an appeasing stance on this matter is widely perceived as a significant political risk.

Donald Trump’s Call To Muslim Nations

US President Donald Trump has called upon Muslim nations to improve their relations with Israel. On Saturday, 23 May, he held telephone conversations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan. On Monday, 25 May, Trump wrote on social media that the United States has worked tirelessly to resolve the Iran crisis. Therefore, it is now essential that all these nations join the Abraham Accords—meaning they should improve their relations with Israel.

UAE And Bahrain Have Signed Abraham Accords

Trump noted that the UAE and Bahrain are already signatories to the Abraham Accords. He acknowledged that while a few nations might have “one or two reasons” for not joining, the majority of countries should be prepared to embrace this agreement.

Notably, these Muslim nations—including Pakistan—have not yet formally recognized Israel. These countries maintain absolutely no ties with Israel, ranging from trade and diplomatic relations to any other form of engagement.

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