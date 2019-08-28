New Delhi: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said that the country will observe a ‘Kashmir Hour’ at 12 PM on Friday to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir in light of the abrogation of Article 370.

The announcement was made by Army spokesman and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that an event to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people will be held every week.

Ghafoor further said that the national anthems of India and Pakistan will be played at noon on August 30, in line with the announcement. “Sirens will also be blared for ‘Kashmir Hour’,” he added.

The Pakistan Army made the announcement during a conference with the civil and military leaders across Pakistan. Shortly after the conference, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed that he will take part in the ‘Kashmir Hour’ and urged people to participate.

“Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC,” he said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nuke threat, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-blown war between the two nations is “likely to occur in October or the following month.”