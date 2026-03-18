Home

News

We will pursue, find and neutralise him: Israel issues chilling warning to Mojtaba Khamenei amid Netanyahu death rumours

‘We will pursue, find and neutralise him’: Israel issues chilling warning to Mojtaba Khamenei amid Netanyahu death rumours

Israel has issues chilling warning to Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, amid Netanyahu death rumours.

Rumours of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s death have sent shockwaves across the ongoing Israel-Iran. The rumours gained momentum after the Israeli PM posted a video of a press conference on Friday discussing the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Some social media users alleged that the footage was AI-generated, claiming to have identified six fingers on the Prime Minister’s right hand. Specifically, viewers pointed to a moment at the 0:35 mark where Netanyahu raises his hands, asserting that visible extra flesh near his little finger was a ‘Classic AI finger glitch’. Amid this ongoing war, Mojtaba Khamenei took charge as Iran’s new Supreme Leader after the death of his father.

What triggered the fresh warning from Israel against Mojtaba Khamenei?

Amid the ongoing war, both leaders continue to warn each other. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has once again warned and states that they will continue targeting anyone who “poses a threat to the state of Israel,” including Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, military spokesperson Effie Defrin has said, saying that they have no current information on Khamenei’s whereabouts.

Read More: Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or missing?

As per Al Jazeera, when asked about Khamenei’s whereabouts, Defrin said on Tuesday that the IDF had no information, adding, “But I can say one thing: we will continue – as we have proven – we will continue to pursue anyone who poses a threat to the state of Israel, and anyone who raises a hand against it is not immune from us. We will pursue him, find him, and neutralise him.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What has Israel said about targeting Iran’s top leadership in recent days?

As per Al Jazeera, Defrin also said Israel would continue targeting members of Iran’s paramilitary Basij forces, stating, “I say here again, we will reach everyone, no matter where or when.”The IDF had earlier said it killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Furthermore, Defrin stated that Israel is preparing for a “prolonged campaign, including during Passover,” the Jewish holiday observed this year on the first eight days of April, Al Jazeera reported.

Read More: Did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei deliberately ’embrace martyrdom’?

The war began on 28 February, when joint Israeli and US attacks were launched against Iran. The opening day of the conflict resulted in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran to retaliate with strikes against neighbouring oil-exporting nations.

Why does the conflict appear to have no clear end in sight?

The United States carried out strikes using “multiple 5,000-pound (2267 kg) deep penetrator munitions” on Iran, targeting “hardened Iranian missile sites” along its coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. Taking to X platform, U.S. Central Command wrote, “Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.