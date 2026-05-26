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We will wipe out Israel: Irans Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khameneis warning to Tel Aviv, US, and Gulf allies

‘We will wipe out Israel’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s warning to Tel Aviv, US, and Gulf allies

Khamenei asserted that Israel is nearing its "final phase" and that the country "will cease to exist within the next 25 years."

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has stated on his Telegram channel that Gulf powers will no longer serve as a shield for US bases, and there will be no safe haven left for the US in this region. This statement comes at a time when Tehran and Washington are discussing a framework to end their three-month-long conflict. During this conflict, Iran launched attacks on several US bases across the Middle East. Iran’s 58-year-old new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not made a public appearance since March 8, and his statements have frequently been issued in written form. On this occasion as well, he released a written statement.

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Various speculations are circulating regarding Mojtaba Khamenei’s health. Several reports claim that he has sustained a severe injury to one of his legs. Nevertheless, he continues to hold meetings with Iranian officials via video conferencing. He is currently in hiding at an undisclosed location. His latest statement was issued just hours after the US military launched attacks in southern Iran against missile bases and boats attempting to lay naval mines. He lauded the country’s armed forces while characterising the US as the “Great Satan” and Israel as “its trained beast.”

Iranian Supreme Leader’s Dire Warning

Khamenei asserted that Israel is nearing its “final phase” and that the country “will cease to exist within the next 25 years.” He further warned that nations in the region would no longer serve as a protective shield for US military bases, adding that America’s global influence is diminishing day by day. He stated, “Iran is sending a clear message to neighboring nations—such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar—that if they permit the American military bases located within their territories to be used against Iran, Iran will show them no mercy.” Khamenei asserts that America’s former dominance in the Middle East has now vanished forever, and that the United States, even if it wished to, cannot bring back that bygone era.

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‘The Wheel Of Time Does Not Turn Backward’

To illustrate this point, he employed the metaphor of a wheel, signifying that the wheel of time does not turn backwards, and that one day, American dominance in the Middle East will cease to exist permanently. In a written statement, Mojtaba declared that the United States would no longer possess “any haven for mischief.” Mojtaba stated in his written remarks, “The wheel of time does not turn backwards; the nations and territories of this region will no longer serve as shields for American military bases.” He added, “The United States will no longer find a safe haven in this region to carry out its acts of mischief or to establish military bases.”

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Labels US as ‘Great Satan’ and Israel as ‘Tamed Beast’

Describing the United States as the “Great Satan” and Israel as “its tamed beast,” the Iranian leader lauded the nation’s armed forces. He wrote, “Relying upon God, our brave Mujahideen and self-sacrificing armed forces unleashed their weaponry—missiles and drones—across land, air, and sea against the ‘Great Satan’ (the United States) and its tamed beast, the Zionist regime. In doing so, they witnessed with their own eyes the fulfillment of God’s true promise—the promise of victory He made to those warriors who struggle upon His path.”

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