Shenzhen: The Chinese city of Shenzhen went into full weekend lockdown on Saturday as COVID cases started spiking again in China. Most of residents in Shenzhen locked themselves down after mass COVID testing started in the city of 18 million people.

During the weekend lockdown, the bus and subway services were suspended and the restrictions came into effect after city authorities said rumours about a lockdown were based on a "misinterpretation" of the latest COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Earlier this week, Chengdu city of China imposed a lockdown on its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide Covid-19 testing as some of country's most populous urban centres battle outbreaks.

Notably, Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is the biggest city to come under lockdown since Shanghai’s two-month lockdown earlier this year.

Due to the COVID spread again, the residents in six districts that account for the majority of the city’s population will be tested twice over the weekend. This is being done to minimise the impact on people’s working life, the city government said in a statement published on Saturday on its official WeChat account.

Notably, these areas in the six major districts that have been termed as “high-risk areas” and will remain in lockdown for seven days, with an extension possible if more positive cases are found.

Giving details, Lin Hancheng, a Shenzhen public health official, said the residents should remain at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. However, he did not say how many people were affected by the restrictions.

As per the guidelines, one person from each household will be allowed to go out from their compound once over the two days to buy food, medicines and necessities.

The development comes as 87 new locally transmitted COVID infections were reported in Shenzhen on Friday.