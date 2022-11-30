Weeks After Restoring Trump’s Account, Twitter Begins Reinstating Over 60,000 Suspended Accounts

Notably, the step to restore 62,000 banned Twitter accounts is being referred to internally as “the Big Bang", according to a report.

Earlier, Elon Musk had put up a poll asking users to vote on whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump.

Washington: A few weeks after restoring former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the social media giant on Wednesday said it started reinstating over 60,000 accounts. Notably, the step to restore 62,000 banned Twitter accounts is being referred to internally as “the Big Bang”, according to a report.

Elon Musk a few days ago started a poll asking whether the site should offer a general amnesty to other suspended accounts. “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” the poll read.

The poll received over 31 lakh votes in which 72.4 per cent voted “yes”, while 27.6 per cent said “no”.

Elon Musk also declared, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

However, the Twitter CEO believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on the microblogging site and has described his actions as a “revolution against online censorship in America.”

It should be noted that Trump’s Twitter account was banned for lifetime following the January 20 riots at the US Capitol. Twitter had banned his account over incitement of violence.

“Reinstate former President Trump,” the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. “Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour,” he said in a subsequent tweet.