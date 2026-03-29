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Welcome to Hell; You will leave only in a coffin: Irans newspaper, Tehran Times, publishes graphic warning to US Troops

‘Welcome to Hell; You will leave only in a coffin’: Iran’s newspaper, Tehran Times, publishes graphic warning to US Troops

The Tehran Times has presented this warning within the broader context of escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to reports, discussions are currently underway in Washington regarding the possibility of conducting limited ground operations in Iran.

New Delhi: On Saturday, 28 March 2026, Iran’s leading English-language newspaper, the Tehran Times, issued a stark warning on its front page against any potential ground invasion, delivering a stern message to the United States. The newspaper unequivocally stated that if foreign troops were to set foot on Iranian soil, they would return only “in coffins.” Published under the headline “Welcome to Hell,” this front-page warning from the Tehran Times comes at a time when the US is reportedly considering launching ground military operations within Iran.

US Might Deploy Limited Number Of Troops For Special Missions In Iran

According to reports, discussions are currently underway in Washington regarding the possibility of conducting limited ground operations in Iran. Donald Trump has reportedly expressed interest in deploying a limited number of US troops for special missions in Iran, although no final decision has yet been reached on the matter.

According to officials involved in military planning, if the United States intends to seize the highly enriched uranium currently in Iran’s possession, it may be compelled to deploy ground troops on a massive scale, as these materials are secured within deep underground bunkers. However, Iran has consistently warned that the U.S. would pay a heavy price for any ground invasion. Now, the Tehran Times has further intensified this stance, delivering a direct and uncompromising message to the United States.

Ground Operation Could Prove Costly

The visual presentation on the newspaper’s front page further underscored the gravity of this warning. It featured an image of heavily armed soldiers advancing toward a military aircraft—a visual metaphor for potential troop deployment and impending conflict. Together, this image and the bold headline send an unmistakable signal that Iran stands ready to respond forcefully to any ground-based military action. The Tehran Times has presented this warning within the broader context of escalating tensions in West Asia. The potential deployment of thousands of U.S. troops to Iran is being viewed as a strategy to expand military options amidst the ongoing conflict between Tehran and its regional adversaries.

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The newspaper’s front page also features several perspectives warning against a ground invasion. These suggest that such a move by the U.S. could backfire, entangling it in a prolonged and complex war, and potentially triggering a widespread geopolitical and economic crisis.

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