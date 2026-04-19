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Well blow everything up: Donald Trumps threat to Iran if it doesnt reach agreement during Islamabad talks

‘We’ll blow everything up’: Donald Trump’s threat to Iran if it doesn’t reach agreement during Islamabad talks

Donald Trump said that the US blockade has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump threatens Iran

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has confirmed a second round of talks with Iran. Negotiations between the two nations are set to take place once again in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. In a social media post on Sunday, Trump announced that an American team is traveling to Pakistan on Monday to engage in discussions with the Iranian delegation. Concurrently, Trump issued a stern warning: “If the talks fail, no leniency will be shown toward Iran; instead, attacks will be launched against their infrastructure, resulting in total destruction.

In his post on Sunday, Donald Trump wrote: “My representatives are heading to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will arrive there tomorrow evening for talks. We are proposing a very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they (the Iranians) will accept it. If they do not, the US military will destroy all of Iran’s power plants and bridges.”

Iran Not Respecting Ceasefire: Trump

In his social media post, Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement. Donald Trump stated that Iran decided yesterday to open fire on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This decision by Iran is peculiar, given that this maritime corridor is already closed.

Donald Trump further remarked that the US blockade has already effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, by opening fire in this maritime corridor, the Iranians are inadvertently aiding the US. The closure of this route is costing them—and them alone—$500 million per day in losses. The US suffers no loss in this regard.

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Conflict with US on Certain Issues: Iran

Prior to Donald Trump’s announcement, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, stated that progress had been made in negotiations with the US regarding the ceasefire agreement. However, reaching a final deal may take time, as both sides remain some distance apart. Several issues with the US still need to be resolved.

Extensive preparations are underway in Pakistan, the host nation, for the second round of talks between the United States and Iran. Pakistani security forces have been deployed in large numbers across the stretch from Rawalpindi to Islamabad. The Iranian and American delegations are scheduled to land at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, from where they will proceed to the capital, Islamabad.

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