New Delhi: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday defended the fact-checking label against US President Donald Trump's tweets. This came after Trump threatened the microblogging website with big action that can come in the form of an executive order soon.

Hitting back, Dorsey said that Twitter will "continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally". The CEO then appealed Trump to "leave" his employees out of this, adding, that it was him who was ultimately accountable for all the actions taken by the company.

The Twitter CEO said the action on Trump's tweets does not make them an "arbiter of truth", referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who jumped into the fray, criticising Twitter for flagging tweets by Trump.

“Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make,” the Twitter CEO said in series of tweets.

“This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” he added.

Trump, meanwhile, has announced retaliation is coming in the form of an executive order against the social media companies. “Stay Tuned!!!” Trump tweeted to his more than 80 million followers on the platform.

Trump has warned social media giants that his government could “strongly regulate” or “close them down” after Twitter fact-checked one of his tweets for the first time.