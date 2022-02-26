Kyiv: With growing signs that Russia aims to overthrow him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a self-shot video from central Kyiv vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion. Standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides, Zelenskyy appeared to be responding to pressure from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. “We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” Zelenskyy said standing outside the presidency building.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: FIDE Moves Chess Olympiad Out of Russia

Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces for the first time within Kyiv itself on Friday. Larger forces are bearing down on the capital and the city was braced for a possible night of air strikes.

Meanwhile, in a televised address from Moscow, Putin branded Zelenskyy’s government “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”, urging the Ukrainian military to mutiny.

Zelenskyy has received support from many Western leaders for his determination to resist Putin’s invasion, and European Union chief Charles Michel embedded the Ukrainian leader’s video in a tweet. “The spirit of a free and democratic Ukraine is strong,” Michel said.

The European Union is about to impose tough new economic penalties on Russia over the invasion, and Putin himself has been put on a sanctions list for the first time. But Kyiv has been pushing EU and NATO members to do more, in particular through supplying advanced weaponry and excluding Russia from world financial networks.

Loud explosions heard in Kyiv

Loud explosions were reported to the west and south of Kyiv on Saturday, the third day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Ukrainian armed forces had reported heavy fighting around asylkiv, a city located about 18 miles south of the country’s capital, Kyiv.

The armed forces had said, “Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land a landing party”. It is also to note here that Russian forces have been advancing towards Kyiv from both the north and the east.

The explosions in Kyiv were also reported just slightly after 2 AM (local time) on Saturday.