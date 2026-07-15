‘We’re going to knock out all…’: Trump threatens massive strikes on Iran’s infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to talks

Trump also said that while energy facilities would not be the first targets, they could eventually be attacked if Iran continues to reject negotiations.

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Donald Trump faces major setback as US House passes resolution to limit president's Iran war powers | Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump has warned that the US will expand its attacks on Iran if Tehran does not agree to hold talks with Washington. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the US would continue launching heavy strikes over the coming days. He added that if Iran still refuses to negotiate, the attacks would target the country’s key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, starting next week. “We’re going to hit them very hard tonight, tomorrow night, and the night after,” Trump said.

He claimed that the next phase of the operation would focus on Iran’s electricity facilities and bridges unless its leadership agrees to come to the negotiating table. Trump also said that while energy facilities would not be the first targets, they could eventually be attacked if Iran continues to reject negotiations.

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate,” Trump says in an interview with Fox News.

“I’ll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we’ll hit energy targets,” he adds.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the US could strike Iran’s energy facilities, but has stopped short of doing so. Reports have suggested the US is concerned that targeting such critical infrastructure could push Iran into becoming a failed state, an outcome Washington wants to avoid.

When asked whether the US could hit the underground nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain, Trump replied, “Nobody knows about Pickaxe,” while adding that the US is closely monitoring the facility and could strike it if necessary.

Speaking about the Taleghan nuclear facility near Tehran, which satellite images reportedly show is being repaired after earlier strikes, Trump claimed the US could target it “very easily.”

On the possibility of fresh talks with Iran, Trump said he is no longer interested in negotiations. He alleged that Tehran backed out of an agreement over the weekend and questioned whether there was any point in continuing discussions.