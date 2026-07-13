‘We’re gonna guard it, Iran has nothing’: US President Trump makes big statement on Strait of Hormuz

In a phone interview on Fox News, President Trump stated that the US will run the strategic waterway as its "guardian angel" and demand heavy financial reimbursement from wealthy ally nations.

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Strait of Hormuz- File image- IANS

New Delhi: In a significant global turn of events, US President Donald Trump has given a big statement regarding Strait of Hormuz. In the recent development, the US President has said that Iran had “nothing” as fresh tensions escalated over control of the strategic waterway. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments between Iran and US, and what has the US President said on Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing… yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting… and everything was agreed to yesterday, and they leave the room, and then they call back and they say, ‘we had to make a couple of changes’… for 47 years, they’ve been tapping people along… this should’ve been done 47 years ago,” Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will likely “run” the Strait of Hormuz and expects other countries to pay Washington for guarding the crucial shipping route.

Also read: Is Trump administration considering $300 billion fund for war-torn Tehran? Here’s what Donald Trump said

“We’re gonna guard it, and we’re gonna get PAID for guarding it, a LOT of money. We want to be reimbursed for putting our people in danger!” Trump said.

“We had a deal — THEY ALWAYS BREAK IT! We’re just gonna hit them very hard. We’ll probably run the Strait!”

Netanyahu backs Iran talks, eyes end to US aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed US President Donald Trump’s effort to negotiate a nuclear agreement with Iran and said Israel could gradually reduce US military assistance to zero as it becomes increasingly capable of defending itself.

Netanyahu said Trump wanted to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement, particularly on Iran’s nuclear programme. But he added that the US President remained prepared to use military force if Tehran violated its commitments.

Also read: Relief for country as India-bound LNG carrier sails safely out of Hormuz after multiple recent attacks

“I think President Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations,” Netanyahu told NBC News’ Meet the Press.

“But he is obviously not shy of using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make, and usually a few hours or a few minutes after they make it. So I think we should let the President have his opportunity.”

(With inputs from agencies)