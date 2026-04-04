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Were in War: Trump reacts after US fighter jet shot down over Iran, says it wont affect Iran talks

‘We’re in War’: Trump reacts after US fighter jet shot down over Iran, says it won’t affect Iran talks

Trump has finally reacted to the news of downing of US military jet by Iran.

"We're in war": Trump says downing of US military jet will not affect Iran talks

As the US–Iran conflict enters its fifth week, the crisis has deepened into a prolonged and volatile standoff, with sustained strikes and rising casualties. The ongoing war started on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East. The Iranian military has asserted that its forces successfully targeted and downed a US A-10 aircraft, according to a report by Al Jazeera. This claim follows separate media reports indicating that a second combat aircraft belonging to the US Air Force had crashed in the Middle East on Friday. Now, Trump has finally responded to the news of US A-10 aircraft being downed.

What did Donald Trump say after the US fighter jet was shot down over Iran?

According to a report by NBC News, US President Donald Trump, in a brief phone interview, has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran. Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war.”

This is the first time that Trump has publicly addressed the loss of an American aircraft during the conflict, as occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously. Trump has declined to comment further about the details of the “search and rescue efforts” Operation due to its sensitivity, and has stated that he is dissatisfied with how the press has reported on the “complex and active military operation.”

Where did Iran shoot down the US military aircraft and how did it happen?

Amidst this diplomatic friction, Tehran has intensified its military claims. Iran asserted it downed an American A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency. The report stated the “aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway,” though the “claim could not be independently verified.

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“The “A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions,” particularly against ground forces. In a related development, American forces successfully retrieved a crew member from a US fighter jet brought down over Iran, as per CNN.

At present, the individual is reportedly alive, “in US custody and receiving medical treatment.”While one person has been recovered, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as “search and rescue operations were ongoing.”

Will the escalating military tensions derail chances of a peace deal?

Technical information has confirmed that the downed plane was an “F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet,” typically operated by a two-person team. CNN’s analysis of photographs provided by Iranian state media confirmed that the wreckage is an F-15 fighter aircraft; this was also confirmed when The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported Friday that the jet had been targeted.

IRIB provided a map of the area where the search for the pilots has taken place; however, the precise location of the crash has not yet been verified. Geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showed low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations. This marks the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict.

US outlet Axios confirmed the rescue mission was underway as Iranian media circulated photographs of debris, including a tail fin appearing to belong to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath. Despite the evidence, the US military and White House have not officially commented on the pilots’ status.

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