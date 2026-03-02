Home

From Delhi to Dubai: West asia conflict triggers massive flight cancellations, global routes impacted

Escalating West Asia tensions cripple Indian aviation as over 350 flights are cancelled, major routes disrupted, passengers stranded, and airlines warn of further cancellations amid airspace closures.

Flight Cancellations

Air travel is coming to a grinding halt across major flight routes globally, particularly those between India and West Asia as airlines cancel flights to, from and over the region amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran and its allies. As of Sunday, Indian carriers have cancelled over 350 flights, putting passengers’ travel plans into disarray after airlines decided to halt flights and re-route flights over West Asia citing closure of airspace and safety concerns over Israel.

Here’s why airlines cancelled flights to, from and over West Asia

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that flights were cancelled as air space in West Asia – which includes countries in the Gulf region and the ongoing conflict area have been closed rendering it unsafe to continue flying over them. Subsequently, airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express announced cancellations of flights on Sunday (March 1), with disruptions continuing into this week as well.

In view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on 01.03.2026. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the concerned airlines and remain… — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) March 1, 2026

MoCA said ensuring the safety of passengers and crew was of utmost importance. “Travellers are advised to confirm their flight status with airlines before visiting the airport,” the ministry added.

Flights cancelled to and from Europe and US

Apart from India-West Asia flights, international routes have also been affected with carriers cancelling long-haul flights to Europe and the US. Air India cancelled nearly 50 flights to European and US destinations while budget carrier IndiGo cancelled flights to London too.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are hubs for Indian passengers flying to/from Europe, Africa and US and with these routes over West Asia closed indefinitely, passengers have been forced to cancel travel plans.

Indian passengers stranded at airports

On Sunday (March 1), passengers were stranded at airports across India – Delhi Airport suspended 114 flights to West Asia while Bengaluru Airport (KIA) said that 50 flights to West Asia-bound flights have been cancelled. Passengers heading to Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Doha among other destinations were impacted.

Travelers recounted having to wait hours before airlines cancelled their flights, forcing them to either rebook onto the next available flight or get a refund.

Flights will be diverted away from West Asia

Airlines have decided to re-route flights that don’t have to travel over West Asia in order to operate their long-haul international flights. Flights will take longer than usual which means higher fuel costs for airlines and may result in higher ticket prices for flyers.

If the situation continues for a few months, experts warn airfares could rise due to higher fuel costs and increased pressure on airlines.

Aviation insurers, rest of industry could be affected

Aviation insurers could see higher claims if the region remains closed for long while they are likely to increase war-risk insurance premiums for airlines which could affect airline margins globally.

Industry body Airbus estimates that if the West Asia airspace remains shut for four to six weeks, India’s aviation sector could lose up to ₹7,000 crore.

When will flights resume?

There is no clarity on when the flights will resume as it entirely depends on the situation on the ground. “The airlines and DGCA are monitoring the situation,” a government official told Bloomberg.

If you are planning to travel soon, here’s what you can do:

Confirm the flight status with your airline before heading out to the airport.

Keep checking NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) for updates on airspace restrictions.

