New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on him for 'doing a great job' in COVID-19 testing. "Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you"ve done with testing", said the US president at an election rally in Reno, Nevada.

"By far, we've tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together", he stated, adding that India is second in coronavirus testing after the US. "We're 44 million tests ahead of India", Trump claimed.

Trump asserted that PM Modi's comment on testing being done by the US needs to be explained to the media, which is after him over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I said, explain that to these dishonest people (media people) back (at the election rally)".

Notably, the US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country’s death toll stood at 78,586.

He also attacked his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, saying that the latter’s record demonstrates that if he had been in charge, when the China virus arrived, hundreds of thousands of more Americans would have died. “As vice president, he presided over the worst and the weakest and the slowest economic recovery, since the great depression,” Trump said.