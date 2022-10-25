Ukraine-Russia Conflict: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone to Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Ivanovych Kuleba on Tuesday and assured support. The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for more than 9 months. The talks between the two leaders come at a time when Russia has alleged that Ukraine is preparing to use dirty bombs to spread propaganda against it.Also Read - 2 Killed, 6 Injured As Shooter Opens Fire At St Louis High School, Missouri

State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "During the talks between Blinken and Kuleba, the United States has expressed confidence of its support." Blinken has spoken of supporting Ukraine amid Russian aggression, atrocities, and Russia's claims about dirty bombs.

What is Dirty Bomb and how much damage does it cause?

Technically, a dirty bomb is known as a device for dispersing radioactive elements. These bombs are like old weapons. They are much cheaper and less dangerous than nuclear weapons. In this, dynamite is used and radioactive substances are kept with it. They spread all around after the blast. The radioactive material used in dirty bombs can be obtained from radioactive sources used in medicine or industry or from research centers.

Dirty bombs can cause serious diseases rather than killing more people. The main purpose of these bombs is to create panic, confusion, and anxiety among the people by spreading radioactive smoke and dust into the environment.

Dirty bomb not used to date

Let us tell you that to date no country has used a dirty bomb. More than two decades ago, there was a failed attempt to detonate a dirty bomb in the southern Russian province of Chechnya. Experts say that this bomb has more of a psychological effect than causing real destruction. For a long time, the possibility of a dirty bomb falling into the hands of terrorists has been feared.