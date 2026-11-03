What has India said regarding Bangladesh’s recent garment workers’ protests?

India is closely monitoring the ongoing garment workers' protests in Bangladesh while advocating for a positive and constructive bilateral relationship.

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Bangladesh workers protest (AFP image)

New Delhi: In a significant statement on the ongoing protests in Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is closely tracking the ongoing internal unrest in India’s neighbourhood. The spokesperson also highlighted the significance of established bilateral frameworks to handle cross-boundary water issues and high-level diplomatic exchanges. For those unversed, garment workers in Bangladesh are demanding a substantial increase in their minimum monthly wages, with the current minimum wage of BDT 12,500 falling short of their demand for BDT 30,000. Here are all the details you need to know about what MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on orkers’ protests in India’s eastern neighbourhood.

What MEA said on workers’ protests in Bangladesh?

Addressing queries during a bi-weekly press briefing regarding the recent garment workers’ protests in Bangladesh, Jaiswal underscored India’s resolve to maintain a “positive and constructive” relationship with its neighbour, a report by ANI news agency said.

Read more: Jai Shri Ram chants raised in Bangladesh as thousands of protestors protest in Dhaka over alleged insult to Lord Ram

“We have been following the situation in Bangladesh. There have been developments there, and we continue to follow those developments. As far as the India-Bangladesh relationship is concerned, we want to work towards a positive, forward-looking, and constructive relationship,” Jaiswal stated.

Turning to matters of bilateral water management, specifically the Ganga Water Treaty, the spokesperson reiterated that any discussions regarding shared water resources will proceed through established bilateral mechanisms.

“As I have said earlier, between India and Bangladesh, we have a joint rivers commission, and that is the structured mechanism for discussion on all cross-boundary rivers, including the Ganga,” Jaiswal stated.

MEA on status of upcoming high-level diplomatic engagements

The spokesperson also addressed the status of upcoming high-level diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Dhaka, highlighting a standing invitation to Bangladesh’s leadership.

“We have already extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India, and if there is an update, I will keep you informed,” Jaiswal said. His remarks come as protests by garment workers in Bangladesh entered their fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, with tensions flaring up again after several factories, particularly in Dhaka’s Mirpur area, partially resumed operations in the morning.

Although workers had started returning to factories as operations gradually resumed, the situation became tense again as garment workers came out of factories and took to the streets. Police personnel were deployed to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies)