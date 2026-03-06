Home

What is Blue Sparrow, the projectile that Israel used to eliminate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei?

New Delhi: Israel and the United States assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 in a joint operation. More than 30 missiles were fired at the Iranian Supreme Leader’s residence. Several media reports have stated that Israel used a missile called the Blue Sparrow to kill the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Israel’s Blue Sparrow is an advanced ballistic missile launched from fighter jets. It is often called a “space missile” because of the path it takes before striking its target. Before striking, the missile travels to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere and then strikes its target at very high speed.

Blue Sparrow missile hit the Supreme Leader’s office

According to The Telegraph, Blue Sparrow missile has a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers and it follows a path that takes it to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere before striking its target. This flight path is why it is often referred to as a “space-launched missile.” According to technical details provided in several reports, the Blue Sparrow is approximately 6.5 meters long and weighs approximately 1.9 tons.

It is typically launched from a fighter aircraft and follows a ballistic trajectory. The missile then releases a re-entry vehicle that strikes the target at high speed.

Why is Blue Sparrow so dangerous?

Forbes, citing defense analysts, reports that a version of the Sparrow missile system has been modified to allow aircraft to launch ballistic-style weapons from long ranges, giving the aircraft the ability to attack heavily defended targets without being detected by air defense systems. The Blue Sparrow is part of a larger family of Israeli-designed missiles, which also includes the Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow.

These systems were originally designed to mimic Soviet Scud missiles for air defense testing. The Blue Sparrow was developed by Israel’s Armament Development Authority. Because it launches from space and strikes at a very high speed, it provides little time to intercept. Therefore, it is only used during extremely sensitive missions, such as the one that targeted Khamenei.

