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What is CSEL? The tiny combat survivor device that helped the US locate and rescue a stranded airman in Iran

What is CSEL? The tiny combat survivor device that helped the US locate and rescue a stranded airman in Iran

A tiny yet powerful device called the Combat Survivor Evader Locator (CSEL) played a crucial role in helping the United States locate and rescue a stranded airman after a downed F-15E mission in Iran.

What is CSEL, The tiny combat survivor device that helped the US locate and rescue a stranded airman in Iran

US-Iran war: In a significant global development, the US found its airman who was struck in Iran amid the ongoing conflict. Several reports regarding how the US forces found and helped the US airman return home are viral on the internet. However, do you know the exact way through which the US could complete the successful operation. Here in this story, we will discuss how a small device called Combat Survivor Evader Locator (CSEL) helped the United States.

How did US F-15E Strike Eagle navigator land in enemy territory?

The moment the US F-15E Strike Eagle navigator landed in enemy territory in southwestern Iran, every second became a fight to survive. Alone and hiding for two days, he could not call out for help in the usual way. Instead, a small device on his vest silently worked to keep him connected, even when he stayed completely out of sight.

What is the Combat Survivor Evader Locator (CSEL)?

Called the Combat Survivor Evader Locator (CSEL), the small device weighed just 800 grams but played a huge role. It sent encrypted signals through satellites, sharing his location and simple messages like “injured.” Even while parachuting, it stayed attached and kept working. Its signals changed frequencies quickly, making them hard to detect.

How CSEL helped US find its airman in Iran?

Built to survive harsh conditions, it could work after being underwater up to 10 meters and had a standby battery life of 21 days. As the navigator sent updates and stayed in safe zones, rescue helicopters finally arrived. The device then locked onto his exact position, and military satellites sent the data to command centers. With this accurate information, the team was able to find and rescue the US airman safely.

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How the US used a deception campaign to find US airman in Iran?

In the recent global development, the US forces carried out a high-risk rescue of a downed American airman inside Iran, using a deception campaign and a complex military operation to extract him from hostile territory, according to multiple media reports.

US intelligence officials launched a deception effort to buy time, spreading false information that the airman had already been located and was being moved out of the country, Politico reported, citing senior administration officials.

“The CIA spread word inside Iran that US forces had already found the airman and were exfiltrating him out of the country by ground,” the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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