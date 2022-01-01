New Delhi: Even as Omicron cases continue to surge across the world, Israel recorded the first case of “Florona” disease. The “Florona disease” is reportedly a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza and the first case of the infection was detected this week in Israel, according to Arab News on Thursday.Also Read - Can Home Tests Detect Covid-19 New Omicron Variant? Study Answers

According to reports, the first case of Florona was detected after a pregnant woman was infected with the disease. The woman, who was infected with florona, was not vaccinated as per a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, according to Hindusthan Times.

Meanwhile, Israel's national health providers began administering fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Friday to individuals with compromised immune systems.

What is florona and what are its symptoms

The ‘Florona disease’ is reportedly a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, Arab News stated, according to a report by news agency ANI. Florona is not a new variant of COVID-19. So far, there has been no fresh information available on the symptoms of Florona disease. The disease is believed to be an occurrence of flu and coronavirus at the same time, reports said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not confirmed to the report of Florona being detected in Israel. Not much information is available about the newly detected disease – Florona. As per reports, Israeli doctors said ‘Florona’ is being studied as the country witnessed spike of influenza cases in the last few weeks.

What is the COVID situation in Israel

Israel is facing an “unprecedented” wave of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered by the new Omicron variant, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “We are going to see very high levels of infections, which have not seen in Israel before,” Xinhua news agency quoted Bennett as saying to the state-owned Kan Bet Radio.

The Omicron variant is “unusually contagious. We are a moment away from a blizzard of infections, it will happen and we cannot prevent it,” the Israel Prime Minister said.

The remarks came as the cabinet has implemented tighter restrictions, including imposing the “green pass” scheme on large shops. The scheme only allows vaccinated people to enter certain public venues.

Israel, a country with a population of 9.2 million, is reportedly facing the fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Israel Health Ministry’s Director-General Nachman Ash on Friday okayed the boosters for immuno-suppressed people due to the Omicron infection wave, so long as at least four months have passed since their third shot, Time of Israel reported.

On Friday morning, Ash also approved vaccines for elderly patients at geriatric facilities. The ministry said this was done “due to concerns of outbreaks at such facilities, and the risk to the health and lives of residents,” the publication said.

As per the new data from the Israel’s Health Ministry, nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday.