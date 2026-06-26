What is ‘heat dome’ that is scorching Europe, causing many deaths across continent? Netherlands issues ‘Code Red’

According to Spain's 'Carlos III Health Institute,' 327 people died in Madrid between Sunday and Thursday due to the heatwave.

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New Delhi: Western nations are in the grip of a severe heat crisis, and much of Western Europe is currently affected by a ‘heat dome.’ A heat dome is an area of ​​high-pressure atmospheric systems; it acts like a lid, trapping hot air and causing temperatures to climb above 45°C.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, this extreme heat in Western Europe is originating from North Africa, affecting France, Spain, Belgium, the UK, and the Netherlands. Most of these regions lack widespread air conditioning, and the local populations are unaccustomed to such intense heat. Temperatures could peak further during July and August. The French town of Pissos recorded a temperature of 43.8°C this week.

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Dire Situation In Spain, France, and the UK

According to Spain’s ‘Carlos III Health Institute,’ 327 people died in Madrid between Sunday and Thursday due to the heatwave. Since Sunday, temperatures in many parts of Spain have remained above 38°C. The French meteorological agency reported that the average temperature recorded across 30 weather stations on Wednesday (June 24) was 30°C. According to the agency, the heat was so intense that Wednesday became the hottest day ever recorded in France. A temperature of 36.7°C was recorded in Somerset, South-West England. This marked the hottest June day ever recorded in the country.

Netherlands Issues ‘Code Red’

The weather office has extended the ‘Red Alert’ for heat across central and southern England and most parts of Wales. The German Weather Service reports that temperatures in Bad Bergzabern (in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate) did not drop below 26.2°C; this matches the record for Germany’s hottest night, set in July 2019. The Netherlands has issued a ‘Code Red’ warning for extreme heat for the first time, with temperatures reaching 35°C. This alert is triggered when temperatures remain above 35°C for several consecutive days. The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute stated that the highest-level alert was in effect across most of the country on Friday.

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Heat-related Deaths in France

At least 40 people drowned in France amidst the intense heatwave. Despite official warnings, people were swimming in rivers to escape the heat. Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that young people were involved in most of the drowning incidents. Earlier this week, the highest-ever temperature was recorded in Cantabria, a small region in northern Spain known for its cool weather and lush greenery. The current heatwave has also affected northern Spanish regions near the Atlantic coast, areas that do not typically experience such high temperatures.