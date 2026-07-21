What is KH-69 cruise missile that Russia used on Kyiv in which four Indians were killed, Is it more powerful than BrahMos missile?

On July 19, 2026, four Indians were caught in the crossfire when Russia targeted a ship off the Ukrainian coast with its deadly KH-69 stealth cruise missile.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/what-is-kh-69-cruise-missile-that-russia-used-on-kyiv-in-which-four-indians-were-killed-is-much-more-powerful-than-brahmos-missile-8479763/ Copy

What is KH-69 cruise missile that Russia used on Kyiv in which four Indians were killed...is much more powerful than BrahMos missile? (Pic: X)

Russia KH-69 Cruise Missile: Four Indians have been killed in a Russian missile attack. Moscow attacked the MV Golden Leo commercial ship off the Ukrainian coast with the KH-69 stealth cruise subsonic missile. This missile is unique in its own right. Russia has already offered this missile to India. The KH-69 cruise missile can be integrated into the Su-30MKI. Experts believe that it could be a good alternative to the KH-69 BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Due to its stealth nature, it is very difficult for air defense systems and radars to track and intercept the KH-69 cruise missile. This missile is compared to the BrahMos.

Has Russia offered India?

Russia has offered the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter jets the state-of-the-art KH-69 standoff stealth cruise missile with a range of 400 kilometers. The induction of this missile is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s long-range precision strike capability. The Russian proposal comes at a time when recent military operations have highlighted the critical role of standoff weapons in modern warfare. These weapons enable fighter jets to engage targets while remaining out of reach of enemy air defense systems. Currently, the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets are equipped with the French-made SCALP cruise missiles, which have proven their capabilities in long-range precision strikes. The BrahMos-A missile is the primary weapon for the Su-30MKI, but its heavy weight and large size limit the number of missiles per aircraft. The Russian KH-69 missile could address this shortcoming.

Reason why the KH-69 missile is special

Weighing approximately 710 kilograms, this subsonic cruise missile features stealth technology, significantly reducing its radar detectability. The missile can fly at extremely low altitudes to reach its target while evading enemy surveillance and air defense systems. It uses satellite navigation systems for precise targeting. The KH-69 was originally developed for Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet. According to Russian officials, the missile can be mounted on the Su-30MKI’s outer wing pylons without any major structural changes, making its integration simple and cost-effective.

The Indian Air Force has over 260 Su-30MKI aircraft, which form the backbone of its combat power. The induction of the Su-30MKI will further enhance the lethal capabilities of these aircraft. Featuring lightweight and stealth features, the missile can allow a single aircraft to carry a larger number of weapons, enabling deep strikes against command centers which wilcenters, air defense bases, and other high-value targets.