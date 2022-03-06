Moscow: Citing an unnamed source, the Russian media on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based “dirty bomb” nuclear weapon, reported news agency Reuters. As per the report, the source cited no evidence of the claim. The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted “a representative of a competent body” in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.Also Read - Kerala Man, Evacuated From Ukraine With Pregnant Wife, Wants To Name His Baby After Operation Ganga

This is not the first time Russia has made such a claim. Shortly before the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a grievance-filled speech that Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia. He too had cited no evidence for his claim.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

What Is A ‘Dirty Bomb’?

According to United States’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a dirty bomb is a mix of explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive powder or pellets. When the dynamite or other explosives are set off, the blast carries radioactive material into the surrounding area. The terms dirty bomb and “radiological dispersal device” (RDD) are often used interchangeably.

Most RDDs would not release enough radiation to kill people or cause severe illness – the conventional explosive itself would be more harmful to people than the radioactive material, according to United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. However, an RDD explosion could create fear and panic, contaminate property and require potentially costly cleanup.

How Dirty Bomb Is Different From Nuclear Bomb?

A dirty bomb is not a nuclear bomb, as the nuclear bomb creates an explosion that is millions of times more powerful than a dirty bomb. “The cloud of radiation from a nuclear bomb could spread thousands of square miles, whereas a dirty bomb’s radiation could be dispersed within a few blocks or miles of the explosion. A dirty bomb is not a “weapon of mass destruction” but a “weapon of mass disruption,” where contamination and anxiety are the major objectives,” said the official website of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

What are the main dangers of a dirty bomb?

As per CDC, the main danger from a dirty bomb is from the explosion, which can cause serious injuries and property damage. The radioactive materials used in a dirty bomb is less likely to create enough radiation exposure to cause immediate serious illness, except for people who are very close to the blast site. However, the radioactive dust and smoke that get spread in the environment could cause health issues if it is inhaled.