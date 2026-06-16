What is Slovakia’s Order of The White Double Cross, conferred to PM Modi?

Slovakia has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (First Class). Here’s what the recognition stands for and why it matters.

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Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presents The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) (The highest state honour of Slovakia) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Presidential Palace, in Bratislava on Monday. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is truly is world leader with all the places that he has visited during his tenure. Furthermore he has been conferred with several awards during his trips abroad. Adding to the list is Slovakia’s Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class). It is the country’s highest state honour. Notably, this is the 33rd international award he has received from a foreign country.

PM Modi has been conferred with the Order of the White Double Cross, First Class, the highest state honour of Slovakia, during his most recent official visit to the country on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The honour is awarded to individuals who have made an important contribution to Slovakia’s international relations and cooperation with other countries.

Let us take a closer look at the award.

What is the Order of The White Double Cross?

The Order of the White Double Cross is Slovakia’s highest state decoration and civilian honour. Awarded by the President, it is mainly given to foreign nationals who have made outstanding contributions to strengthening ties with Slovakia, promoting its interests abroad, and raising its global profile.

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Conferred by the President of Slovakia, the honour is mainly presented to foreign citizens who have helped strengthen friendly relations with the country. It is named after the white double cross, a historic symbol that features in Slovakia’s national emblem.

It is considered one of Slovakia’s most prestigious honours, awarded in several classes, with the First Class ranking among the highest.

Why is PM Modi being honoured?

The Prime Minister’s Office said the honour recognises PM Modi’s contribution to deepening ties between India and Slovakia, as well as his impact on global diplomacy.

While accepting the award, PM Modi thanked Slovak President Pellegrini, the Slovak government and the people of Slovakia. He further stated that the honour belongs to the 1.4 billion people of India and reflects the friendship between India and Slovakia. He added that the recognition would motivate India and Slovakia to deepen their relationship in the future.

How are trade relations between India and Slovakia?

Following PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bratislava in June 2026, the two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, boosting collaboration across sectors including trade, defence, technology, AI, space, and advanced manufacturing.

According to the Embassy of India in Bratislava, bilateral trade crossed €1.28 billion in 2024 for the first time. Meanwhile, India’s exports to Slovakia stood at €1.057 billion, while imports from Slovakia reached €224.9 million.

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Defence remains one of the strongest pillars of bilateral engagement. Collaboration between Slovak defence manufacturers and Indian defence public-sector entities. Meanwhile, technology cooperation has emerged as a major growth area. A notable announcement during PM Modi’s visit was the establishment of an India Chair on Artificial Intelligence at a Slovak University.

Modi receives another honour

This honour joins a series of international awards conferred on PM Modi by various countries. These awards are generally presented to leaders who contribute to stronger bilateral relations and greater global cooperation.

The decision to confer its top honour on Modi highlights Slovakia’s emphasis on its ties with India and the scope for expanding cooperation going forward.