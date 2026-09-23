What is the India-Middle East-Europe corridor that Trump has pitched as a solution to Iran problem? What is the India link of IMEC?

Donald Trump threw US backing behind the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor to reroute energy infrastructure away from Iranian-controlled transit routes.

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India-Middle East-Europe corridor- Representational AI image

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC): In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump has given a big statement on Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). In the recent development, the US President has said that the IMEC corridor would help shift the energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints. For those unversed, the disruption of the the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia war has forced the world to have a rethought on the support for a new energy corridor, which can be IMEC. Here are all the details you need to know about IMEC and what the US President said about the possible impact of the same on global energy dynamics.

What US President Trump said on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)?

“Iran’s terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints,” US President Donald Trump said.

Also read: Is Trump administration considering $300 billion fund for war-torn Tehran? Here’s what Donald Trump said

“That is why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East Economic Corridor and other places to get oil out, whether it is pipeline or anything else. Together we are on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for a decade,” he added.

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President #DonaldTrump has endorsed the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (#IMEC), calling it a strategic alternative to Iran-controlled routes. The India-led corridor aims to strengthen trade, connectivity, and energy security between Asia, the Gulf, and Europe. pic.twitter.com/Ebggs6nmWA — SecureOps (@SecureO5) September 23, 2026

What is India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)?

Unveiled during the G20 Summit in New Delhi (September 2023), the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a multi-modal infrastructure project designed to enhance trade, energy, and digital integration across Asia, the Arabian Gulf and Europe.

Founding Signatories: India, United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

Core Objective: Establish a cost-effective, high-speed ship-to-rail transit network supplementing traditional maritime and road trade lanes.

Combines ship-to-rail transit alongside integrated infrastructure for electricity transmission cables, high-speed data networks and clean hydrogen pipelines

Also read: Nothing will get through to Iran unless a deal or total surrender: Donald Trump makes fresh explosive statement on Iran

Strategic Route Corridors