What Is The Jeffrey Epstein Case In Which A-Listers Like Prince Andrew And Donald Trump Are Named – Here’s What We Know So Far

Court records in the Jeffrey Epstein Case are being unsealed and A-listers like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Price Andrew are being named. Read to know what is the Jeffrey Epstein Case..

Jeffrey Epstein (Reuters)

New Delhi: Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender who was arrested in New York City on many charges including that of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. Esptein was denied bail ahead of his trial and he died on August 10, 2019 in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, while awaiting his trial. Jeffrey Epstein’s death was ruled as a suicide by the NY City medical examiner and Justice Department Inspector General. After almost five years of his death, Jeffrey Epstein is in the news again as the Court records in the case are being unsealed. The court records reveal connections of Jeffrey Epstein with A-listers like Donald Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Clinton and Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew. Read to know all about the Jeffrey Epstein Case and its important criminal facts..

Who Is Jeffrey Epstein?

As mentioned earlier, Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and a convicted sex offender who died by suicide while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges in August, 2019. Jeffrey Epstein was born and brought up in New York and taught maths and physics at a private school in the mid-70s. He started working at the Wall Street investment bank Bear Stearns where he was partner for four years and then by 1982, he created his firm – J Epstein and Co.

What Did Jeffrey Epstein Do?

Apart from being a financier, Jeffrey Epstein was infamously known to be a sex offender. It was in 2005, when the parents of a 14-year-old girl had told the police in Florida that Jeffrey Epstein had molested their daughter. When police search was conducted at the Palm Beach home where the teen was allegedly raped, photos of girls we found throughout the house and by 2007, the case against Jeffrey Epstein moved through courts. Epstein avoided federal charges which could have led him to a life in prison and instead, he received a prison sentence of 18 months. During this prison sentence, he was able to go to office for 12 hours per day for six days a week on a ‘work release’ and after 13 months, he was released on probation.

On July 6, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested after flying back to Paris on his private jet; according to reports, prosecutors were seeking forfeiture of his New York mansion where some of his alleged crimes had occurred. Jeffrey Epstein had always pleaded not guilty to the charges and always denied any wrongdoing. He had close interactions with many A-listers including Donald Trump, Bill-Hillary Clinton, Prince Andrew and Leonardo DiCaprio among others.

Prince Andrew’s Connection With Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Elizabeth’s third son, Prince Andrew’s pictures with Jeffrey Epstein in Central Park in New York in December 2010, had sparked controversy. According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were friends since 1999 and in an interview with BBC in November 2019, the prince had said that he had gone to New York to break off the friendship with the financier. In the latest unsealing of over 130 court files, there have been revelations about Prince Andrew’s visits to Epstein’s residence indicating contact with former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is in prison for a rape case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.