What Israel Faced Last Week Was Horrendous And It Is Not The Moment to Discuss Free Palestine

What happened to Israel at the hands of Hamas has no justification whatsoever. In plain terms, it was a terrorist attack that needs to be condemned in the harshest possible terms.

What Israel Faced Last Week Was Horrendous And It Is Not The Moment to Discuss Free Palestine

Some images get stuck in your head and no matter how hard you try they never fade away, at least not easily. The parading of half-naked body of a German tourist by Hamas terrorists in Israel last week is one such image. No matter how much one tries but the sheer violence, brutality and hatred encompassed in that image is very difficult to shrug off. As Israel witnessed one of the worst terror attacks in recent years last Saturday, there is no dearth of such painful imagery flowing in from the country showing little children being taken as captives, dead women with blood stains between their legs and elderly people being held on gunpoint as hostages.

Trending Now

What happened to Israel at the hands of Hamas has no justification whatsoever. In plain terms, it was a terrorist attack that needs to be condemned in the harshest possible terms. But is it really happening? Well, except a few countries in the West as well as India, most statements released by other countries including China have failed to do the basic job that they were supposed to do- Condemn terror strike against Israel in unequivocal terms.

You may like to read

At a time when probably the largest number of jews have been killed since the holocaust, a large section of the intelligentsia is also evading the responsibility of criticising Hamas for the terrorist force that is.

It is unfortunate to know that even the globally reputed institutions of knowledge creation such as Harvard, Princeton, Yale or Stanford University have not issued a statement condemning the Hamas attack so far. Instead, there is a tendency among the intellectuals to justify the attack by calling it either as a reaction from the oppressed Palestinians or simply the failure of Israel to secure long-term peace with Palestine.

What they have ignored along the way is the fact that Hamas doesn’t represent all Palestinians. Hamas controls just the Gaza strip among the Palestinian territory and even there it is famous for its brutal repression. Whether it is state actors like the Islamic countries in the gulf and China or it is a section of liberals across the world, the failure to unequivocally condemn the attack on Israel is nauseating from the point of view of a so-called civilised world.

All these countries and people who are bringing the question of free Palestine at this hour are committing the worst kind of humanitarian error.

First of all, the fact that there needs to be a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine problem is something about which there is no debate in the sane part of the world today. For instance, India under Modi has unequivocally criticised Hamas attack without bringing the Palestine question even once into picture. But does that dilute India’s commitment to independence of Palestine or the two-state solution?

No! In fact, PM Modi during his visit to Ramallah, a city in the Palestinian territory of West Bank had spoken about the same in 2018. But is this the moment to discuss the fate of Palestine or to call out Hamas for its inhuman brutalities? The answer is latter. Still there is a sentiment that what Israel faced last week was justified because it is an ‘occupational force’. The section of people who carry this belief are enabling the job of the radical Islamists.

Hamas doesn’t even recognise Israel’s right to exist and those who are not condemning it are siding with anti-semites. Still all the hope is not lost in the world because there is indeed some action that is being taken against those who are justifying Hamas’s actions. A good example here is de platforming of adult actor Mia Khalifa by Playboy magazine which has banned her for sympathising with the terrorists. As weeks will pass and wounds may start to heal, the fact that there was celebration of what happened to Israel must be not forgotten.

Jews are a global minority with a total population of under 14 million. Hamas is not a resistance force but a terrorist front that wants nothing less than the complete annihilation of these jews.

Written By: Monica Verma

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. Any content provided by bloggers or authors are of their opinion and are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES