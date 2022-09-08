London: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family said in a statement.Also Read - 'Prayers With King And Family': Archbishop Of Canterbury Issues Statement After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

If reports are to be believed the British government have a plan Codenamed Operation LONDON BRIDGE, in the event of her death. The all-hands protocol, set up in the 1960s, gives detailed instructions on how to handle the first 10 days after Her Majesty’s passing, ensuring a smooth transition of the throne to her eldest son, Prince Charles. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Remembered As Stalwart: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute

Operation London Bridge: Know The Entire Protocol Here

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96.

The queen’s private secretary will now make a to the Prime Minister and say the words “London Bridge is down.”

Post secretary’s call, Prime Minister will make the official announcement.

The news will then go out to the 15 governments for which the queen is also the head of state, and the 30 other members of the commonwealth.

The UK Press Association and the media will receive a newsflash

All the flags will be lowered to half staff and bells of mourning will start tolling immediately.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, will unofficially become the king. He’ll make his first speech as head of state the evening of the queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth Dies In Scotland. What’s The Protocol Now

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Now, the flags will be raised again and at 11 am Charles will officially become king.

Notably, Charles may or may not choose to stick with the name and choose a regnal name instead.

His wife Camilla will assume the title of queen, as per the wishes of Elizabeth II.

The new king will tour the UK — to Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff — to attend services honouring his mother.

Four days after her death, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in State for the next four days.

Important people will be able to visit her first, followed by her regular subjects.

Officials expect between half a million to a million people to visit the queen.

On the ninth day, the funeral is held. At 9 am, the bells covered in leather pads will ring.

The coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey. The funeral will begin at 11 am.

After the funeral, the queen will be taken to Windsor Castle where she will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II: The Longest Serving Monarch

Taking the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne after the death of her father and has ruled the realm for 70 years and 127 days. At 96 years old, she’s held the crown for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the history of the world. She just surpassed the lengthy reign of former Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled from 1946 until his death in 2016.