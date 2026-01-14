Home

What might happen if US asks Pakistan to provide airbases to attack Iran? Asim Munir holds high level emergency meeting

Pakistan is in a dilemma about whether to stand with the Islamic Republic of Iran or with the United States.

New Delhi: The ongoing anti-government protests in Iran have created diplomatic difficulties for Pakistan. There are fears that the US might attack Iran. Donald Trump’s statements have raised concerns that the US might directly intervene in Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistan is in a dilemma about whether to stand with the Islamic Republic of Iran or with the United States. Reports suggest that Iran’s top military leadership is assessing its options. There are also reports that Donald Trump might pressure the Pakistani army to assist in the event of a war.

Asim Munir convenes emergency meeting of top security officials

Pakistan’s Field Marshal and Army Chief Asim Munir convened an emergency meeting of the country’s top security officials to review the current crisis. According to the report, the high-level meeting was attended by ISI Chief and National Security Advisor General Asim Malik, Southern Commander Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem, Director General of Military Intelligence, Chief of General Staff to the COAS, Director General (Analysis) of the ISI, and other senior generals, reported CNN News18, citing senior security sources.

Pakistan caught between Iran and Balochistan

The meeting discussed the situation that would arise if the US attacks Iran and what Pakistan would do in such a scenario. It is believed that Trump might ask Pakistan to open a front against Iran. Additionally, if the situation in Iran deteriorates significantly, a large influx of refugees into Pakistan could begin.

Pakistan’s Balochistan province shares a border with Iran, and that border region is already grappling with terrorism, which could lead to a significant increase in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. In the meeting, Pakistani military officials expressed concern about the current situation along the long and sensitive Pakistan-Iran border. Officials have warned that with tensions and hostilities persisting along the Durand Line with Afghanistan, Islamabad cannot afford another unstable border, says CNN News18, citing sources.

What will Pakistan do?

The biggest question is whether Pakistan will be forced to give the US access to its airbases. Sources have told CNN-News18 that a major concern is the possibility that Washington might request access to Pakistani airspace or military bases in the event of an attack on Iran. If the US makes such a request, it could put Islamabad in a difficult position. Besides these concerns, Pakistan also fears the impact on its internal situation. Pakistan has a Shia Muslim population of approximately 30 per cent, who have considerable sympathy for Iran, as Iran is also a Shia-majority country. They are staunch opponents of Israel and the US. Pakistani officials fear that any attack on Iran or a potential regime change could trigger widespread protests across Pakistan and create immense pressure on the Pakistan-Iran border due to an influx of refugees.

